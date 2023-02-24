Punjab board cancels Class 12 English paper scheduled for today

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the Class 12 English Board Examination paper which was scheduled to be conducted today.

The action was taken by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak.

The minister ordered a high-level inquiry and immediate action in the matter.

"Action should be taken on no tolerance policy," Harjot Singh Bains said in the statement.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

The examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 are being held from February 15 to April 5, according to an official release from CBSE.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor