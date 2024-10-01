Punjab Building Collapse: Woman and Child Injured as Five-Storey Building Falls in Ludhiana (Watch Video)

A five-storey building, approximately 100 years old, collapsed in Bandiya Mohalla, Ucchi Gali, on Tuesday. The building, located in a densely populated area of the city, was reportedly empty at the time of the collapse. Two individuals, including a mother and her child, sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.

Khushi Arora, an injured resident, said, "Strange movements had been occurring in the neighbor's building since late last night. Suddenly, today during the day, the building collapsed."

Reports indicate that two to three families had lived in the building but had vacated just a day prior to the incident. Neighbors expressed relief that the building was unoccupied during the collapse, averting a major tragedy.

Neighbors expressed panic over the situation, stating that their own walls had also collapsed due to the force of the building’s collapse. Residents noted that they had repeatedly complained to the owner about the dilapidated condition of the structure, but no action was taken.