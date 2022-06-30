Punjab CM announces constitution of three-member cabinet committee for regularising services of all eligible contractual employees

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to regularise the services of all the eligible contractual employees, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced to constitute a three-member Cabinet committee comprising Cabinet Ministers Harpal Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains to remove all the legal hurdles for passing a new bill in this regard, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

Announcing this at the floor of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully sensitive towards the need for regularising the services of the employees working on contract, ad-hoc, daily wages, work charges and temporary basis.

However, he said that a law framed for this purpose in 2016 is subjudice and another one drafted in 2021 is still waiting for the nod of the Punjab Governor. But, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed for giving relief to the thousands of such employees due to which this Cabinet committee has been formed which will explore ways and means to regularise the services of these employees after due consultation with the legal experts.

The Chief Minister said, "The government has set its wheels in motion for which Cabinet in its meeting held today has given nod to a draft of the new bill in this regard."

Bhagwant Mann said that the Cabinet committee will examine the legal feasibility of this draft in due consultation with the Advocate General of Punjab. He said that foolproof fresh bill will be drafted to provide succour to these employees.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government will not hesitate to convene a special session of the state assembly for introducing this new bill."

Bhagwant Mann said that this was the top priority of the state government and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

He said that the state government is duty-bound to give relief to these employees for which all the legal hurdles will be cleared before implementing the new draft bill so that it doesn't hang in fire like the previous bills.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor