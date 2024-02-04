Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 11 national players

Chandigarh, Feb 4 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 11 players who had bagged the bronze medal for the country in hockey after 40 years and brought laurel in field of cricket and short put.

The Chief Minister said this is a historic occasion due to which he had decided to inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium in his official residence by holding this event.

He said earlier people were apathetic towards the game of hockey, despite the fact that it was a national game of the country. Mann said but now the government has restored the pristine glory of the game both in the country and the state.

Eleven players comprised nine from hockey, one from cricket and one from short put have been given the recruitment letters for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and Punjab Police Service (PPS).

The players who have been appointed PPS are Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh and Dilpreet Singh, all from hockey, and Harmanpreet Kaur of cricket) and Tejinder Toor from short put.

Four hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh have been appointed as PCS.

The Chief Minister said the process of ‘reverse migration’ has already started in the state as youth settled abroad are coming back to get government jobs in Punjab.

He said now with today’s initiative this same ‘reverse trend’ will start in the field of sports as ace players from other states will make a beeline to be part of the state government.

Mann said the day is not far away when Punjab will become a frontrunner state across the country in every sphere.

The Chief Minister reiterated that as bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to the iconic martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award similarly the state government is committed to felicitate the players.

He said these great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches.

Likewise, Mann said giving these jobs to the renowned players enhances the value of these jobs.

