Punjab CM meets kin of jawan killed in Poonch terror attack, announces job for widow

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], April 27 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met the family members of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, one of the five army soldiers killed in an ambush by terrorists in Poonch, in Gurdaspur's Batala.

Mann visited the kin of the deceased army jawan to handed over Rs 1 crore, a cash relief he announced he announced for the next-of-kin after the terror attack.

"Today, I met family members of Harkrishan Singh, who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Punjab had an important role to play during our freedom struggle. Even today, lakhs of soldiers from our soil are standing tall and defending our borders in arduous conditions. We stand by Harkrishan's family at this difficult time and gave an amount of Rs 1 crore to show our solidarity with the family," Mann told reporters here.

He said apart from the grant, a school and a stadium in the village will be named after Sepoy Harkrishan Singh. "A government job will also be goven to his wife," the CM said.

Mann also met the family members of other soldiers from Punjab, who were killed in the terror attack.

The jawans were killed after their vehicle caught fire following an ambush attack by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the Poonch district.

The fallen bravehearts were identified as Hav Mandeep Singh, L/NK Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh and Sep Sewak Singh, all natives of Punjab and L/NK Debashish Biswal, a native of Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor