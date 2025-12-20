Punjab CM outlines roadmap of state’s aviation industry

Patiala, Dec 20 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday outlined a roadmap to position the state as a major hub of the aviation industry.

Interacting with aircraft engineers and trainees at the Patiala Flying Club here, the Chief Minister said the government is building a robust aviation ecosystem by providing quality, affordable and world-class training aligned with industry needs, enabling children to dream of careers once considered out of reach.

Emphasising that his government’s focus is to create job givers rather than job seekers, CM Mann Mann said the upcoming Aviation Museum in Patiala will not only preserve India’s flying heritage but also inspire a new generation to look skyward and aim higher. The CM said he was elated to be here amongst all the students taking training from this institute, with 32 trainee pilots and 72 students from Patiala Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College.

“Among the 32 trainee pilots, most belong to the first generation in their families entering the aviation sector. In private institutes, it costs Rs 40-45 lakh to become a commercial pilot, while at the Patiala Flying Club, there is about a 50 per cent subsidy, reducing the fee to Rs 22-25 lakh,” said the Chief Minister.

He said with a reduction of fee by nearly Rs 20 lakh, students from ordinary households like shopkeepers, teachers, farmers, clerks and others can now dream of becoming pilots.

“An Aviation Museum is being established at the Patiala Aviation Complex at a cost of Rs 7 crore. And this museum will showcase MiG aircraft, second-generation helicopters, simulators, and aviation heritage, providing valuable knowledge to students and the public,” he said.

CM Mann said the museum aims to inspire school students and youth to pursue aviation, adding that on this occasion, the Department of Civil Aviation’s new website dca.punjab.gov.in has also been launched.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor