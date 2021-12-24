Punjab elections: Congress screening committee to meet today to finalise candidates

The Congress Screening Committee for Punjab will meet at around 8 pm on Friday at 15 Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road to finalise the 117 candidates for the Punjab elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be present at the meeting.

The committee will be chaired by Ajay Maken.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor