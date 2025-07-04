Punjab Firing: Retired CRPF Officer Opens Fire on Family in Amritsar, Son Killed; Wife and Daughter-in-law Injured

A horrifying incident unfolded in Amritsar, Punjab, where a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot at his own family members following a domestic dispute. The accused, Tarsem Singh, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reportedly fired multiple rounds inside his residence, resulting in the tragic death of his son. His wife and daughter-in-law were also injured in the gunfire and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. According to police officials, the family had ongoing tensions related to property and marital disagreements, which had intensified over time.

The situation took a violent turn when Tarsem Singh, in a fit of rage, opened indiscriminate fire on his family members in broad daylight. His son was struck by three bullets and died on the spot, while his wife and daughter-in-law sustained critical injuries. The police responded quickly and took the retired officer into custody at the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, with residents expressing fear and disbelief over the shooting. Authorities say the attack took place at the family’s residence and has left the entire area in panic. A police investigation is currently underway, with forensic teams and crime branch officials examining the scene. Officials have confirmed that legal proceedings against Tarsem Singh will begin soon. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the area to prevent any unrest or retaliation from local residents or family acquaintances.