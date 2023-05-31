Punjab: One accused arrested in murder of gangster Jarnail Singh

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 31 : Punjab Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested one of the accused involved in the killing of deceased gangster Jarnail Singh.

The accused has been identified as Gurveer Singh.

In this regard, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that one pistol and 7 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF Punjab has arrested Gurveer Singh @Guri, shooter of Bambiha Gang and one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at Village Sathiala, Amritsar Rural. One pistol and 7 live cartridges were recovered," DGP Yadav tweeted.

He further stated that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender and was listed as wanted.

"He has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases registered. He has been declared a proclaimed offender by the Hon'ble Courts and is wanted across the state and in Delhi," he tweeted.

Earlier yesterday DGP Yadav had said that police had started a search operation after establishing the role of ten person accused involved in the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh.

According to the police, Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four unidentified armed persons in Amritsar's Sathiala village on May 24.

Singh, who belonged to the notorious Gopi Ganshampuriya gang, was out on bail.

