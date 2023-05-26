Punjab Police bust gang involved in gang rivalry

Chandigarh, May 26 Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell in Mohali on Friday busted a criminal gang involved in gang rivalry with the arrest of its one member after recovering one .30 bore pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, alias Akash, of Ferozepur. The police have also booked his close associate, Sukh, alias Subash.

Both are history-sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of crimes, including double murder, attempt to murder and possessing arms.

