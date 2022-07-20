Punjab Police constable sustains gunshot injury from own AK 47

Chandigarh, July 20 A Punjab Police constable suffered a gunshot injury from his AK 47 rifle at a private hotel in Chandigarh on Wednesday, local police said. It suspected accidental firing as the bullet pierced through his stomach and a wall.

Constable Deepak Singh along with his colleague Ankit Khokhar was staying in Hotel Diamond Plaza. They are attached to the security of Gurdaspur-based property dealer Simranjit Singh, who was staying in a high-end hotel here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh told the media that Ankit told the police that his colleague went to the bathroom in the morning along with his AK-47 gun. Later he heard a gunshot. "It is not clear how the victim suffered the (bullet) injury. He was admitted to the PGI Hospital," the DSP said.

But he added, "At this stage we cannot rule out any foul play. We have seized the AK-47."

The police said that when the incident took place, Khokhar was in the room.

