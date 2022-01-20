Punjab polls: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat in Sangrur district

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, AAP National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday said, "AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district in Punjab Polls."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that MP Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab polls. Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

