Punjab: Security tightened in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 4 : The security in Amritsar has been beefed up by the deployment of Central forces ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

"Security arrangements have been made across the state. Meetings have been held with the stakeholders. Central forces have also been deployed. I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors", said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla.

Operation Bluestar was launched between June 1-6, 1984, by Indian Army to remove the separatists who were hidden inside the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

The operation was ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, primarily to take control of the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple).

The Indian military entered into the premises of the temple to drive out the Sikh extremist religious leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers.

The operation had two components to it, Operation Metal which was the invasion on the temple complex and Operation Shop which was confined to the countryside of the state.

This Operation helped in eliminating Khalistani terrorism and the death of Bhindranwale.

The operation was heavily criticised by many Sikhs. Months later, PM Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards for permitting the operation..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor