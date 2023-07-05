Punjab: Singhanwala toll plaza to be made free, announces CM Mann

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the Singhanwala toll plaza on the Moga-Kotkapura road would be made free for commuters.

"Another good news. Another toll plaza in Punjab will be closed tomorrow...Singhanwala toll plaza on Moga-Kotkapura road will be made free for public from tomorrow...so far I have closed 9 toll plazas this is the 10th toll which will be closed...people will save 4.50 lakh every day..rest details will be shared tomorrow after reaching toll plaza," read a rough translation of the Chief Minister's tweet in Punjabi.

In the tweet, Bhagwant Mann mentioned that this would be the 10th toll plaza that he will be making free for commuters. Earlier in April, Mann made the Kiratpur Sahib-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal-Una toll plaza free for commuters.

While making the announcement the Punjab Chief Minister also mentioned that the company which was given the responsibility to manage the toll had flouted norms on multiple occasions and as a result, their application to levy the toll on the plaza was rejected.

In the last few months, Bhagwant Mann also announced the closure of the toll plazas at Majari, Nangal Shaheedan and Mangarh. Last year in the month of December, he had announced the closure of the Lachowal toll plaza on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road.

