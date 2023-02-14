Punjab vehicle with AK-47 sticker challaned in UP

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 14 The assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Pilibhit, Virendra Singh, has issued a challan and penalty of Rs 12,000 to a Maruti Gypsy from Punjab that had an AK-47 rifles sticker pasted on it.

The slogan "The world power of the Khalsa" was also painted on the car.

The matter has been referred to the district police for an appropriate probe, the ARTO said.

According to Singh, the vehicle was parked outside a private English medium school in Pilibhit city. It had Punjab registration number, and the driver was asked to produce documents, including fitness certificate of the vehicle.

The registration of the vehicle had expired in 2011 and it did not have a fitness certificate.

The driver, identified as Charanjeet Singh, could not produce his driving licence, the ARTO said.

An elderly woman, along with a child, was seated inside the car and had reached the school to receive children of her family, he said.

It could not be confirmed whether the woman was the vehicle owner.

Superintendent of police Atul Sharma said that keeping in view the gravity of the matter, he would look into the matter and ask the ARTO for necessary information about the vehicle.

