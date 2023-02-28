Punjab village to get national award for sanitation work

Chandigarh, Feb 28 Peroshah village in Punjabs Gurdaspur district will be honoured with the national award Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 by the President of India and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti on March 4.

The award will be given to village sarpanch Harjinder Kaur for providing excellent sanitation facilities. In the context of International Women's Day (March 8), this award will be given to those women who have done good work in the water supply and sanitation sectors.

State Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that with the support of the state government, the village has got recognition at the national level by properly managing waste water and solid and liquid waste.

Peroshah village falls in the Sri Hargobindpur block near Batala, where dirty water is being purified by the villagers using the Thapar technology following which the water is being used for irrigation. Also, compost is being prepared from the waste in the village itself.

Harjinder Kaur has expressed happiness over the village being named for the award.

She said that other villages should also come forward to establish such projects with the help of the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor