Pvt firm director killed in Gurugram road accident

Gurugram: A 31-year-old director of a private company died after his car flipped multiple times on a service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Airtel Chowk on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Chetan Bhalla, worked as a director of a private firm in Sector 32 and was returning to his residence in Sector 22B in Palam Vihar in his Honda City at around 4.36 am when the accident took place.

Police said that they reached the spot a few minutes after the victim’s iPhone sent out an SOS call to the police. But the victim died on the spot reportedly suffering severe head injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father Anil Bhalla, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station.

The father had alleged that a vehicle had hit his son’s car which led to his death.

Police are yet to establish the identity of any vehicle that caused the accident.

The car was found lying on the roadside along the service lane with Bhalla lying on the ground in a pool of blood outside the driver’s seat.

Police said that the deceased had sustained severe head injuries which must have resulted in his death on the spot.

“Only after a detailed investigation, it will be cleared whether Bhalla’s car was hit by some other vehicle or he lost control and rammed a pillar resulting accident. The accident was not caught on any CCTV camera. But we are checking cameras footage installed nearby,” Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station, said.

