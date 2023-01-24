R-Day: Mumbai Police declares Shivaji Park area 'no-fly' zone amid suspicion of aerial attack

Mumbai Police on Tuesday declared the Shivaji Park area of Dadar a 'no-fly' zone and issued prohibitory orders for 24 hours starting midnight (12 am) on Republic Day.

Police said the order was issued amid suspicions of an aerial attack on January 26.

Security has been stepped up across the country ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations this year.

In the national capital, Delhi Police has also imposed a ban on the flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory of Delhi until further notice.

Delhi Police Commissioner, through an order issued on Monday, said some criminal and anti-social elements inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

"It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital Installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the Commissioner said.

Arora said in view of such reports, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the National Capital Territory of Delhi has been prohibited and made punishable.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade this year. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials, on his official visit from January 24-27.

He is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

