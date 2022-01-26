R-Day parade: Tableau depicts changing face of Jammu and Kashmir

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir at the Republic Day parade this year depicted the 'changing face of Jammu and Kashmir' in the backdrop of the development scenario.

Jammu and Kashmir, a Union Territory of the Republic of India consist of two divisions; namely Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu is known as the city of temples, while the Kashmir Valley is famous for its meadows, lakes, high altitude tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, beautiful Mughal and Tulip Gardens and ancient religious sites like Martand Sun Temple, Naranag, Mata Kheer Bhawani and Shankaracharya.

The front portion of the tableau showcased the world-famous Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located at Katra in the Trikuta Mountains of the Jammu Division, while the rear portion depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS and International Airport which are being established and comprise of a few developments in UT in recent years.

The highlight of Jammu and Kashmir's tableau is the world's recently constructed Banihal Qazigund highway tunnel which has been thrown open to the traffic last year; one of the longest tunnels in India, with a length of 8.45 km.

The tunnel reduces the distance between Srinagar and Jammu by 16 km and travel time from 2 to 3 hours to 16 minutes between Banihal and Qazigund.

Jammu and Kashmir tableau is further enriched with the traditional folk music of the UT.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor