RAC personnel commits suicide in Delhi, suicide note recovered

New Delhi, July 6 A 45-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) personnel committed suicide by shooting himself with SLR (self-loading rifle) at Akshardham Mandir post booth in national Capital, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of district Alwar in Rajasthan.

According to police, in the early hours of Thursday, around 2 a.m., they received information at Mandawali police station that at Akshardham Mandir Post booth No. 1 near the metro station, a member of the RAC staff had killed himself using an SLR.

Upon reaching the spot, Kumar was found dead in a sitting position on the ground with the SLR on his body and an injury on his neck.

“The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The body has been sent to LBS mortuary. The family members of the deceased have been informed,” said a senior police official.

“A suicide note has been recovered, which is currently being examined, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” the official added.--

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor