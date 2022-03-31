Rahul Gandhi along with his Congress leaders group protest against fuel price hike

As petrol and diesel continue to rise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his Congress group on Thursday started protesting against the fuel price hike in New Delhi. The Congress leaders chanted slogans saying “Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” campaign. The party plans to organise rallies between March 31 and April 7 and will target the Centre government over the inflation, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today,” Rahul Gandhi said.

While Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge “Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel and LPG price hike." Adding to this Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said “We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked. We demand that fuel prices be rolled back."

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise. In Mumbai now the petrol price stands at Rs 116.72 and diesel at Rs 100.94. This is so far the ninth hike in petrol prices within just 10 days, which has gone up to Rs 7. While in Delhi petrol will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre and diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre.