Rahul Gandhi Cancels Jharkhand Leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Join Farmers Protest in Delhi

The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, has been canceled due to his participation in a farmers' protest in Delhi.

The cancellation took place as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers’ agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

The planned interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka, Garhwa district, will now be overseen by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party members. Gandhi was slated to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday for the second leg of his yatra in the state.

According to a decision made late Tuesday night, all programs under the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have been scrapped in Jharkhand, stated Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti to PTI. Shanti indicated that there were slim chances of the yatra resuming later in Jharkhand.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand In-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI In-charge Kanhiya Kumar, and other senior Congress leaders will now partake in the planned interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday, he added.

The first leg of Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand occurred in the first week of February. It entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2 and proceeded to Odisha on February 6. Gandhi was slated to spend two days in Jharkhand during the second leg before entering Bihar on February 15.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, commencing in Manipur on January 14, is set to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, traversing 110 districts in 15 states, and concluding in Mumbai on March 20.