Rahul Gandhi holding Muslim League flag in Wayanad inciting anti-Hindu sentiments: Union Minister

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 18 Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, asserted on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi's act of holding the flag of Muslim League in Wayanad is inciting anti-Hindu sentiments.

Addressing reporters, Joshi stated that during his nomination paper submission in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi held the flag of the Muslim League instead of the Congress party's flag.

Joshi alleged that the Muslim League had called for a 'direct action day' against Hindus, advocating violence such as killing Hindus and raping Hindu women.

"Rahul Gandhi bears direct responsibility for the anti-Hindu acts occurring in Karnataka. Incidents such as attacks on Hindus for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' are facilitated by the Congress party," he alleged.

Joshi slammed Congress for appeasement of Muslims, which he claims has led to incidents like the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha, attacks on individuals for reciting Hanuman Chalisa and raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. He asserted that these incidents demonstrate the Congress party's anti-Hindu stance.

Joshi further claimed that states governed by Congress are supportive of terrorist activities. He further urged the public to remain vigilant and awake to this reality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor