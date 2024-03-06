Rahul Gandhi Set To Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections From Amethi

A senior leader from the Uttar Pradesh Congress has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Pradeep Singhal, the Congress District President, made this announcement upon his return from a meeting in Delhi. Gandhi, who previously represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 until 2019, will soon have his candidacy officially declared by the party.

Despite losing to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections, Gandhi remains a prominent figure in Indian politics and currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

On Saturday, the BJP unveiled its initial roster of candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections, scheduled to take place later this year. Following a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, General Secretary Vinod Tawde announced that 195 candidates had been officially chosen from 16 states and two union territories.

The BJP has revealed its candidates for a significant number of seats across various states for the upcoming general elections. Specifically, they have announced candidates for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 in Kerala, and 11 in Assam, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh respectively. Additionally, they have announced candidates for nine seats in Telangana, five in Delhi, three in Uttarakhand, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, and one each in Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, and Daman and Diu.

