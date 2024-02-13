Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Govt, Says Only Few Benefitting While Others Pay GST, Face Hunger

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday, asserting that only a select few were reaping the benefits of the country's system while the majority grappled with hunger and tax burdens.

Addressing a gathering at Ramgarh Chowk as part of his Bharata Jodo Nyay Yatra in Surguja district, Gandhi accused the government of stifling dissent by employing agencies like the ED, CBI, and the I-T department against those who raise their voices.

He decried the prevailing violence and animosity, attributing it to the systemic injustices plaguing the nation. Gandhi urged people to introspect daily, questioning the returns they received from their toil compared to the taxes paid, alleging systemic betrayal under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

You (people) must ask a question to yourself thrice a day that how much money you are getting from the country’s fund each day. How much return you are getting after your day-long struggle and efforts. In 10 days, you will come to know that you are being ditched by a system and the PM is at its helm, he alleged.

In that system, there is no person from the 73 per cent population, comprising the backward classes, Dalits and tribals, and the poor from the general category. In that system, 100-200 1000-2000 are being benefited and rest of the people are just watching, dying of hunger and paying GST, Gandhi claimed.

Consequently, the term "Nyay" (justice) was incorporated into the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi stated. He then personally invited a man from the crowd to join him on his vehicle, where he elucidated how individuals purportedly endure the adverse effects of the system.

