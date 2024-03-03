Rahul Gandhi To Participate in RJD’s Mega Rally in Patna, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Gwalior, March 3: Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh on Sunday confirmed that Waynad MP, Rahul Gandhi will be participating in Rashtriya Janta Dal's (RJD) mega rally in Patna today. Providing updates on the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" Ramesh, stated that today marks the 50th day of the yatra, noting changes as "Rahul Ji is set to visit Patna to join the Jan Vishwas Rally on Sunday."

"Today is the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Nanya Yatra, and there have been changes as Rahul Ji had to go to Patna for a major opposition rally. Rahul Ji will leave for Patna around 11:30 AM today, but this morning's program will focus on discussions related to Agniveer, followed by a roadshow in Mohana. From there, he will head to Patna. There won't be a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the afternoon today, but as decided earlier, we will continue the yatra in Shivpuri starting tomorrow," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

RJD supporters gathered at the residence of former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi ahead of the party's Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna.

Former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', entered Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. It aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

Jairam Ramesh also shared insights into the Patna rally in which the Congress leader is going to participate. "Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress president, and Rahul Ji will all be present. It can be said that this is a massive rally, essentially an India rally," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said. Addressing Nitish Kumar's recent presence at the PM's visit to Patna and his alliance choices, Jairam Ramesh asserted that Nitish Kumar has done what he intended to do.

"Nitish Kumar has gone where he needed to (to the BJP), making his choices. But on the other hand, the INDI alliance is strong, and discussions on seat sharing are progressing well. Partnerships are forming with the NCP in Maharashtra, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the DMK. The most significant development is in UP, where we have already made an announcement," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Begusarai, Bihar, on Saturday.

Addressing a public rally here, PM Modi said, "Bihar has seen the loss of nepotism for decades and has suffered the sting of nepotism. Family dynasties and social justice are opposed to each other.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Bihar, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 21,400 crore. Further, Jairam Ramesh commented on Jain Choudhary's RLD, dismissing it as fake, and affirmed that the real RLD stands with the Congress. He highlighted the authenticity witnessed in Aligarh, showcasing the support of genuine Lok Dal supporters.

Regarding the BJP's seat announcement, he maintained that it is their internal matter, expressing confidence in the Congress's preparedness and focusing on their strategies. "It's an internal matter for the BJP; it doesn't concern us. We focus on our work, and they focus on theirs. Their internal dynamics, the number of candidates, and new faces are their affairs. Our strategy and preparations are in place. When the time comes, our seat announcement will happen," Jairam Ramesh said.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again. Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Centre and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.