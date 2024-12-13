Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi: Top Controversial Statements Made by Indian Political Leaders in 2024

Post covid lockdown India witnessed two major Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. BJP led NDA ruling party and Congress led INDIA alliance made some major and controversial remarks on each other. From PM Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' Remark to Rahul Gandhi criticizing government by saying two types of soldier's remark. Here are some of the most controversial remarks made by big Indian political figures in 2024.

Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' Remarks:

During a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi controversially stated that the opposition could perform "mujra" to please their vote bank. He accused the INDIA bloc of plotting to divert rights from SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims, which sparked significant backlash for its derogatory implications about the opposition's integrity and motives.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Two Types of Soldiers' Comment:

Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for creating "two types of soldiers" in India—one from a poor background and another from a wealthy family. He claimed that the Agniveer scheme discriminates against lower-income individuals by denying them benefits like pensions, leading to accusations from the BJP that he disrespected the Indian Army.

Mallikarjun Kharge's Letter to PM Modi:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi condemning violent language used by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as a "number one terrorist." He highlighted alarming statements made by BJP officials, including threats against Gandhi, urging Modi to take legal action to uphold democratic values12.

Navneet Rana's Provocative Warning:

BJP leader Navneet Rana stirred controversy by recalling a threatening statement made by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2013. Rana warned that if Owaisi's community were given 15 minutes without police presence, they would demonstrate their power, implying a violent response that escalated communal tensions.

Raghuraj Singh's Threatening Remarks:

Raghuraj Singh, a minister in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly echoed sentiments similar to those of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who called Rahul Gandhi a terrorist. Singh's comments were part of a broader pattern of aggressive rhetoric from BJP leaders aimed at discrediting opposition figures during the election season.