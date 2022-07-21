Railway Police nabs 4 people, recovers 10.11 kg opium from their possession

A special team of Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested four persons and recovered 10.11 kg of opium from their procession.

According to GRP, the accused have been identified as Sujit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Naina Devi and Durga Devi and were arrested from Coach No B4 and B9 on the train.

"They carried the Opium from Dimapur to Howrah and opium with a market value of approximately Rs 10 crore was recovered from them," the official said.

A case has been registered in Guwahati GRP Police station on Thursday under sections 17(c)/29 NDPS Act, in this regard.

Necessary legal follow-up actions are being taken and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor