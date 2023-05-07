Railway Protection Force saves man attempting suicide due to family, financial issues

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 : Timely intervention by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a man who was stressed over family disputes and financial issues and tried ending his life by coming on the railway track at Srikakulam Road Railway Station in Visakhapatnam.

The officials said that the incident took place on Friday night at around 01:35 AM.

In the CCTV footage, the man is seen standing on the tracks waiting for the train, 18045 East Coast Express to run over him.

By seeing this, RPF constable D.S Giri, who was deployed on platform duty went to the railway track and pulled him out of danger at the right time while placing his own life at risk.

The officials have learnt that the man was worried because of family disputes and financial problems and thus decided to die by suicide on the railway track.

The on-duty RPF officer ASI/B.D.S. Prasad along with staff counselled him, and the matter was informed to their family members.

Later the man was safely handed over to his family, added the officials.

