Railway Recruitment 2022: Last chance to get a job in Railways, apply today

Many are now looking for good job opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications and education, the opportunity is missed due to lack of information. Central Railway has decided to fill 20 vacancies for the post of Junior Technical Assistant. Today is the last chance for eligible and aspiring candidates to apply for this recruitment. Candidates can apply by visiting the official site.

Age limit

The age limit for general category candidates is 18 to 33 years. So, 18 to 36 years for OBC category and 18 to 38 years for SC / ST category.

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have a four year degree in Civil Engineering or a three year diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized university / institution. Candidates can take the help of official site for more details.

Salary

The selected candidate will be paid a salary of 25 thousand to 30 thousand rupees.

Selection process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of merit, experience and personality.

Application fee

Application fee for SC / ST / OBC / Women / Minority / EWS candidates is Rs. Is 250. The application fee for all other categories of candidates is Rs.500 / -.

Do this application

Go to the home page of cr.indianrailways.gov.in, the official website of Central Railway. Choose Junior Technical Assistant Recruitment Option. Read the details in the notification. Then read the application given in detail there and fill the application.