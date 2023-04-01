Rain, hail storm bring down temperature in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 1 Rain, along with hailstorm, that lashed Rajasthan has resulted in a dip in temperature in several districts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorms in many parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma said, "There is a possibility of thunderstorm with wind at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour in Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur, Karauli, Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jodhpur due to active Western Disturbance in Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. Along with strong wind, an alert has also been issued for rain. There is also a possibility of hailstorm at some places in Jaipur division."

The weather will be clear from April 4, after which the mercury will start rising.

On Saturday till 8.30 a.m, Ajmer received around 22 mm rainfall, Alwar 13.8 mm, Jodhpur 12.2 mm and Sikar 8 mm.

In east Rajasthan, the lowest temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 13.9 degrees Celsius, and maximum was in Banasthali Tonk which was 35.1 degrees.

