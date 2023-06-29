Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, waterlogging reported from several locations

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Light and heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius.

However, some parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36.4°C and 27.1°C respectively, one notch below the season's average.

"A moderate/intense cloud patch is passing across the #DelhiNCR, which is very likely to cause light to moderate rain with few spells of intense rain over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet at 10:35 AM today.

[?]An moderate/intense cloud patch is passing across the #DelhiNCR, which very likely to cause: [?]Light to moderate rain with few spell of intense rain over Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours.#DelhiWeather #DelhiRain@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/z6IK9fHQi2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2023

The weather department further said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cloudy sky with a cool breeze brought respite from the heat in the capital, as the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 °C degrees Celsius.

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the national capital and Noida.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.

