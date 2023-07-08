Rain lashes parts of Capital, heavy showers likely over North India in next 4-5 days

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, affirming further that the southwest monsoon was active in the national capital.

In its daily weather earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said in a statement.

The agency urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated.

It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam left various residential areas of the city waterlogged.

"A yellow alert has been issued in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode districts of Kerala," the IMD said.

