Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India] June 30 : Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday afternoon.

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the national capital and Noida.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued for the city by the weather department.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen on Tuesday said that the monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement during the last four to five days.

Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will also receive rain, Soma Sen added.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi spoke toabout the preparations made by the MCD for the monsoon.

"In the last 15 days, we have held meetings 2-3 times not only with MCD officers but also inter-departmental. We called officers from PWD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and Metro. We discussed all the preparations that should be made. They have been instructed that instead of blaming each other, it will be better if all the officers coordinate and work to prepare Delhi for monsoon," she said.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi together for the first time in decades as heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed the two cities on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor