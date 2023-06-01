Rain lashes Rajasthan again

Jaipur, June 1 After a day of calm, heavy rain again lashed Rajasthan late on Wednesday night. The downpour continued in many districts till Thursday morning.

In many cities of north-eastern Rajasthan including Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Alwar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, the weather suddenly changed on Thursday morning. It started raining lightly with strong wind between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the capital. However, after an hour and a half, the weather cleared a bit.

On the other hand, storm at speed of 74 km lashed Bikaner on Wednesday night while in Jaipur on Thursday morning, there was a strong storm with a speed of 66 km per hour.

According to the report released by the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, the effect of the new weather conditions, which has just become active, will be seen in Rajasthan till June 4.

According to the reports, it rained heavily in Hanumangarh, Ganganagar on late Wednesday night. Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Tonk also received light rain or drizzle with strong winds at some places. The sky was covered with dark clouds. Due to this change in the weather, the night's minimum temperature in many cities went below 20 degree Celsius.

