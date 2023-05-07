Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 7 Weather was erratic in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that light rain/thunderstorm is likely during next 24 hours.

"Light rain/thunderstorm likely in most places of J&K during next 24 hours," MeT department officials said.

Srinagar recorded 6.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 0.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

In Ladakh region, Leh town witnessed minus 0.8 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor