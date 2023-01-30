Rainfall continues in Delhi; hailstorms damage crops in Rajasthan

Rainfall continued in several parts of the national capital on Monday after the IMD predicted a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in Delhi over the next 12 hours.

In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur.

A local said, "Our crop has been damaged, what will we eat now? I request the government to help us."

According to a weather alert earlier, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi was likely trigger a light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city.

According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly.

"Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD predicted that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas would face light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30.Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur in most places of the national capital, the Met said.

Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi area of Delhi will experience light rainfall, the Met agency added in its earlier forecast.

In the NCR region, light to moderate rainfall was forecast for Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, and Manesar.

Haryana's Bhiwani, Uttar Pradesh's Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, and Gulaoti were also said to experience light showers, said the Met office earlier on Sunday.

Haryana's Jind, Gohana, Hansi, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Narnaul; Uttar Pradesh's Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, and Pilani and Jhunjhunu of Rajasthan were to experience rainfall late Sunday night, the weather office had said.

