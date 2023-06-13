Rains predicted for TN in next five days

Chennai, June 13 Rains are likely in Tamil Nadu for the next five days, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre here said on Tuesday.

"Due to westerly winds and heat wave, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur over a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the RMC said in a statement.

It also said that the maximum temperature may be 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days in Tamil Nadu, and also predicted that in a few places, there will be an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The forecast also mentioned that the maximum temperature in Chennai and its suburbs could be 40 degrees Celsius.



