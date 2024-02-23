Raisina Dialogue 2024: India-China Are Rising, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video)

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the ongoing Raisina Dialogue, offering his perspective on the complex dynamics of India-China relations. His remarks focused on the future trajectory of both nations and the need for an "equilibrium" in the international order.

Jaishankar acknowledged the different starting points and current economic trajectories of India and China, with China currently ahead. However, Jaishankar pointed to projections suggesting both nations reaching similar economic sizes by 2075, raising questions about the future balance.

EAM S Jaishankar on India-China Relations:

"Both (India and China) of us are rising, obviously at a different pace with different starting points. I think, the Chinese started off earlier…



"Both (India and China) of us are rising, obviously at a different pace with different starting points. I think, the Chinese started off earlier…

Jaishankar emphasized the need to establish a stable international order as both India and China rise. He called for a "construction of equilibrium," considering their interactions with each other and the broader world. While acknowledging China's current economic lead, Jaishankar did not shy away from mentioning ongoing challenges in the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar also touched upon the complex relationship between Russia and China, highlighting the need for India and other Asian nations to engage with Russia while remaining cautious of the potential consequences. Jaishankar acknowledged the efforts to foster closer ties between Russia and China, while also expressing concerns about the potential implications for the global order.

EAM S Jaishankar on India-Russia Relations:

"On the one hand there are people who set up policies to bring the two nations together and then they say beware of the two coming together. It is certainly in Indian…

He emphasized that India's engagement with Russia is not solely driven by national interest, but also serves a global interest in preventing Russia from becoming overly dependent on China. Jaishankar noted the limited options available to Russia after Western sanctions imposed due to the Ukraine war, prompting Russia to look eastward towards Asia.