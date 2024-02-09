Raj CM goes for a surprise morning walk, promotes PM's Fit India campaign

Jaipur, Feb 9 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday left one and all surprised by joining people for a morning walk in Jawahar Circle Park here.

Sharma went for an early morning walk, and seeing the Chief Minister walking with them, people were overwhelmed by his simplicity.

They also took selfies. The Chief Minister interacted with the public during this period.

He called upon the general public to make a significant contribution towards realizing the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' campaign.

He appealed to the people of all age groups to adopt the resolution of 'Fitness dose, half an hour daily' in their lives for good health.

