Raj CM makes surprise checks in Jaipur amid complaints of crumbling infra after rains

Jaipur, July 6 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday made surprise visits to different parts of the state capital amid reports of crumbling infrastructure in different areas.

The CM gave instructions to improve the drainage system of the city. Also, he took stock of the anti-encroachment action taken by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) in Mansarovar. Action to remove encroachments was taken here a few days ago with more than 600 illegal constructions being demolished.

CM Bhajanlal was in his office on Saturday and suddenly began his rounds of Jaipur city. The police control room was not informed. The Chief Minister was with his Principal Secretary Shikhar Agarwal and Principal Secretary of the UDH Department T Ravikant.

He reached RUHS Hospital with his officials and first visited the Ganesh temple located inside the campus.

While checking the encroachment on New Sanganer Road, he ordered the JDA officials to start the construction of the sector road soon.

The CM also visited the Metro project in Mansarovar and asked the officials there when it will be completed.

At around 5 pm, he reached the bus terminal located at Hirapura in his assembly constituency in Sanganer.

He took feedback from the officials on the construction work of the new bus stand. Along with improving the cleanliness system at the bus stand, orders were given to complete the project on time.

Heavy rains have lashed Jaipur since the last two days throwing life out of gear in the state capital. The overflowing drains and potholed roads had become dangerous for the daily commuters who were stuck in traffic on Thursday and Friday.

