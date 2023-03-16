Raj govt announces Rs 1 lakh reward for absconding accused in paper leak case

Jaipur, March 16 Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of accused Anil Meena in the case of leaking the first question paper of second grade general knowledge paper conducted by the RPSC.

Meena alias Sher Singh Meena, a resident of Dola Ka Bas Chomu, Jaipur, was working as Principal in Rural Hall in Bhavri, Swaroopganj, Abu Road and is still absconding.



