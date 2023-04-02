Rajasthan: 5 including 3 children dead in collision between 2 vehicles in Churu

Sadulpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 : Five persons including two women and three children died in a road accident where a pickup truck collided with a truck, in Churu.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday around 01:00 AM near the village Ratanpur located near the National Highway 52 of Churu District, said Police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Vimala (63), Krishna (60), Saraswati (5), Ankit (8), and Anjali (5) members of the same family, and residents of Sahara Village, Hisar. Victims were returning home after visiting Salasar, informed the officials.

Victims were returning to their village after visiting the Salasar Dham, informed the Police.

Police reached the accident spot and took the injured people to the hospital.

"Deceased and injured were taken to Hospital in 108 ambulances. And 3 severely injured were referred to Hisar", said Subhash Chandra, Station Officer, Sadulpur, Churu district.

Further details awaited.

