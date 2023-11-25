Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Stone pelting disrupts voting in Sikar, heavy police force deployed

Tensions flared in the Fatehpur Shekhawati area of Sikar district, Rajasthan, as clashes erupted between supporters of Congress candidate Hakam Ali Khan and independent candidate Madhusudan Bhinda during the ongoing voting. The conflict centred around allegations of fraudulent voting in Ward 40, escalated into a stone-pelting confrontation lasting nearly half an hour.

The Bochiwala Bhavan polling booth became a battleground for the two factions, resulting in a significant disturbance near a religious site. In the midst of the turmoil, a police constable, identified as Rakesh, sustained a head injury due to a thrown stone. Responding swiftly, a Sikar police team, led by DSP Rampratap Vishnai, arrived at the scene to control the situation.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Assembly elections: Stone pelting reported near Bochiwal Bhawan, Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar. Heavy Police deployed. pic.twitter.com/AAXLlkp5pn — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Candidates, including Madhusudan Bhinda, and leaders from various political parties arrived at the scene. DSP Ramprasad, providing a briefing on the situation, stated to news agency ANI, "There has been stone pelting among some people after a verbal clash. Some people have been dispersed, and some people have been detained. We will take strict action. The polling is underway, but this place (of clashes) is away from the polling booth. There is no hindrance to voting... Those who have not cast their vote yet should go and vote. Security would be provided for everyone."

Crucial Day in 199 Constituencies

At 3 PM, Fatehpur recorded a voter turnout of 55.96 per cent, contributing to the overall 55.63 per cent voter participation reported across Rajasthan. Notable disparities were observed among districts, with Jaisalmer and Dholpur leading with 63.48 per cent and 62.75 per cent turnout, while Pali and Jalore trailed at 49.79 per cent and 52.23 per cent, respectively.

The fate of 1,862 candidates vying for seats in 199 constituencies rests in the hands of over 5.25 crore voters. The voting, underway since 7 AM, will conclude at 6 PM. This Saturday marked a crucial electoral day, with Rajasthan witnessing polling in 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies.