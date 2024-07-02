Rajasthan cabinet meets, Budget Session to start from Wednesday

Jaipur, July 2 Ahead of the Budget Session in Rajasthan, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led cabinet will meet on Tuesday to approve various bills and reports to be placed in the Assembly.

The cabinet meeting will be followed by the Council of Ministers meeting.

The budget session in Rajasthan will start on Wednesday.

In the meeting to be held in CMO, there will also be a discussion on making effective replies to the questions related to the departments of the ministers.

After the cabinet meeting, the BJP Legislature Party will assemble at the Chief Minister's Residence (CMR) at 6.30 p.m. to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the session.

All BJP MLAs will be present at the meeting. State minister Avinash Gehlot said that the entire Council of Ministers and BJP Legislature Party are ready for the House.

The opposition in Rajasthan has decided to attack the government on issues like inflation, unemployment, paper leaks and electricity-water problems.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the party is ready to attack the BJP government over various issues like water and power crisis, inflation, law and order and others.

