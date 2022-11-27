Rajasthan: Case booked against gang rape accused under POCSO, Juvenile Justice Act

A ten-year-old girl was gang raped allegedly by her brother-in-law and three other men in Hanumangarh, informed the police officials on Sunday.

An FIR was registered by the Child Welfare Committee at the Women's Police Station.

"The police have registered a case against the three accused under POCSO and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act," said Chairman of, the Child Welfare Committee Jitendra Goyal.

The three accused have been identified as Lakhan the girl's brother-in-law, Suraj and Batu.

The Child Welfare Committee registered an FIR in the Women's Police Station.

Women's police station in-charge Monika Bishnoi said, "The police received a letter sent by the Child Welfare Committee stating the entire incident in which it was written that the girl told them that something wrong had happened to her."

The CWC got the rape survivor admitted to the Sakhi Centre.

Women's police station in-charge Monika Bishnoi added that a support person was appointed with the girl. "The support person then submitted a report through which we then registered the matter under POCSO and JJ act," she said.

SCST Cell CO Arun Kumar is investigating the matter, informed Women's police station in-charge Monika Bishnoi.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor