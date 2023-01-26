Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hoists national flag in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur at CM house.Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for India’s 74th Republic Day celebration, which will be held on Thursday in New Delhi. On Wednesday, Abdel was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following which he held extensive talks with PM Modi on bilateral ties.

Abdel is the first Egyptian top leader to become the chief guest for India’s R-Day celebration. India’s Republic Day celebration at Kartavyapath (formerly known as Rajpath) assumes immense significance in the country’s historic and cultural aspects. Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.. According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV.