Rajasthan: Former BJP councillor's son dies after attack in Chittorgarh

Protests broke out in Chittorgarh over the death of youth after he was allegedly attacked by some people on Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as Ratan, a resident of Gandhinagar area of the city. He was the son of former councillor Jagdish Soni.

According to reports, Ratan was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle of the city late Tuesday night.

After the news surfaced, there is an outrage among people. People first gathered at Subhash Chowk and protested outside the Kotwali. Further, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh reached Kotwali and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Markets are closed in the city over the incident.

The protesters led by MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and MLA Chandrabhan Singh have called for Chittorgarh bandh under till arrest is not made.

Meanwhile, the police became active after the incident. Superintendent of Police Preeti Jain reached Kotwali and inquired about the matter.

"A youth named Ratan was attacked by some unknown people. He was sent to Udaipur for treatment. The attackers are yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway," Kailash Sandhu," Additional Superintendent of Police told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

