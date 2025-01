Rajasthan govt announces paid leave for Delhi voters on Feb 5

Jaipur, Jan 30 Deputy District Election Officer Jaipur, Ashish Kumar, has directed all department heads to grant paid leave on polling day to officers and employees working in Jaipur district who are registered voters in Delhi NCR constituencies.

He said that the heads of various departments, boards, corporations, and undertakings, have been authorised to approve paid leave upon application.

The Labour Department has also mandated paid leave for all workers, including casual labourers, employed in private industrial institutions and government undertakings in Jaipur district if they are registered voters of Delhi NCR.

Earlier, highlighting ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Delhi voters that all the promises made in BJP's Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) will be fulfilled by the party's new government.

He addressed two public meetings in support of BJP candidates Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt and Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar.

In his speech, Rajnath Singh said that when the Lok Sabha elections were held, the people of India trusted the BJP and gave their support to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

"The strength of a leader lies in the trust of the people. What one says, one does," he said, highlighting PM Modi's delivery on promises.

"The BJP is a political party that says what it does and does what it says. If you can give one example where we didn’t fulfil our promises, I will personally apologise. Looking at our manifestos from 2014 to 2024, you will realise that we have delivered on the promises made. If we say something and do it, you should vote for us," said the Defence Minister.

After Congress’ exit, hundreds of political parties emerged, but none was able to form a government at the Centre. If anyone did, it was for only 6 months or even less. The support BJP has received in the last three Lok Sabha elections is the result of development and welfare schemes, he said.

Rajnath Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the issue of Jan Lokpal but today their government is collapsing due to corruption.

