Rajasthan govt implements Rural Tourism Scheme

With an aim to generate employment opportunities in the state, Rajasthan government has implemented the Rajasthan Rural Tourism Scheme-2022.

Announced in the state budget to promote tourism in rural areas, the Rajasthan Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 24 had given its approval for the scheme.

The establishment of tourism units and rural guest houses, agricultural tourism units, camping sites, and caravan parks to be established in rural areas will generate employment in villages and rural handicrafts will be protected. At the same time, domestic and foreign tourists will be able to get acquainted with the rural culture of Rajasthan.

"Tourism units showcasing village life, art culture and heritage will be promoted by the state government," said an official press statement from the CM office that was released on Monday.

Promotion of rural tourism in the area under the Forest Department will be done as per the provisions of the State Eco Tourism Policy, 2021.

For the rural tourism units, a 100 per cent exemption will be given in stamp duty.

According to the statement, initially, a 25 per cent stamp duty will be payable, which will be recovered after submitting the certificate for having a tourism unit.

"Payable and deposited SGST will be reimbursed 100 per cent for ten years," it said.

Under the 'Chief Minister's Small Industries Promotion Scheme', a 9 per cent interest subsidy will be given instead of 8 per cent on loans up to Rs 25 lakh.

According to officials, rural tourism units will not need land conversion and building plan approval.

"Local folk artists and handicraftsmen and rural startups will be given priority in approval and benefits payable," the statement said.

Rural Guest Houses, Agri-tourism units, Camping Sites, Caravan parks, Homestays (Paying Guest Houses) etc are the features of the scheme.

Guest houses will be registered in rural areas having 6-10 rooms. These rooms will be available for rent for the stay of tourists. There will also be arrangements for food for the tourists in the guest house.

The approved tourism unit will be set up on agricultural land on a minimum of 2,000 square meters and a maximum of 2 hectares. Agriculture and horticulture work, camel farm, horse farm, bird and livestock, crop sowing, handicrafts, garden etc. activities will be made available to tourists in the rural environment in 90 per cent of the parts.

A camping site can be set up on agricultural land with a minimum of 1,000 square meters and a maximum of one hectare. Temporary accommodation will be arranged in tents for 10 per cent of this. The remaining part will have activities like camel farming, horse farming, livestock, gardening etc.

A caravan park can be established on agricultural land on a minimum of 1,000 square meters and a maximum of 1 hectare. On this, the basic facilities for parking the vehicles of the guests will be developed.

The Home Stay (Paying Guest House) scheme issued earlier by the Tourism Department is also applicable in rural areas. Under this, an accommodation facility of up to 5 rooms will be available to the tourists in their own residences by the accommodation owner.

It is noteworthy that under this scheme, the project approval and registration of rural guest houses, agri-tourism units, camping sites, and caravan parks will be done by the concerned tourist reception center of the tourism department. Along with this, it will be necessary for rural tourism units to have 15 feet-wide road.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor